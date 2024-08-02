Another international cricket stadium to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 2 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that another international cricket stadium will be built in Hyderabad.

He told the state Assembly that the stadium will come up at Begarikancha on the outskirts of Hyderabad where the foundation was laid for Young India Skills University on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said initial discussions regarding the proposed cricket stadium were held with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

He said the state government would take all steps to promote sports in the state. “We will soon announce sports policy,” he said, adding that the state government was examining the sports policy of Haryana.

Revanth Reddy mentioned that Rs 321 crore was allocated for sports in the state budget for 2024-25.

Stating that the new sports policy will be unveiled during the next Assembly session, he asked the opposition parties to come out with a suggestion to promote sports.

Stressing the need for building new sports infrastructure, he pointed out that sports activity has come down at Yousufguda, Gachibowli and Saroornagar stadiums. He said the same happened at the LB Stadium, which is being used more for political activities.

The Chief Minister said the state cabinet on Thursday decided to allot 600 square yards of house sites each to shooter Esha Singh, two-time world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and international cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

The Cabinet also decided to provide Group-1 jobs to Nikhat Zareen and Siraj.

Revanth Reddy said though Siraj was not educationally qualified for the Group-I job, the Cabinet has given him the exemption as part of its efforts to encourage sportspersons. “For Group-I job the required educational qualification is a degree. Siraj has passed intermediate (Class 12) but we have given the exemption to provide him the Group-I job,” he said.

The Chief Minister had said in the Assembly on Wednesday that the Group-I job to Siraj will give him direct entry to high-ranking positions such as Deputy Superintendent of Police if he chooses to join the police force.

