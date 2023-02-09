Another leopard run over by speeding vehicle in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 9 In yet another incident indicative of growing man-animal conflict, a leopard was killed after being hit by an unknown speeding vehicle in Telangana's Nizamabad district.

The animal was run over by the vehicle on national highway near Chandrayanpalli when it was apparently crossing the road.

The leopard's remains were shifted to the district forest office for a post-mortem examination. Forest officials said they have registered a case and were trying to identify the vehicle which hit the leopard resulting in its death.

"Speed kills. Another victim of speeding vehicle on national highway. This ill fated leopard was killed near Chandrayanpalli," tweeted Mohan Pargaien, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Telangana.

Nizamabad and adjoining Kamareddy district have reported similar incidents in the past.

In September, a leopard was run over on the national highway in Daggi forest area of Kamareddy district.

Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary spread over Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts is known for a wide variety of life including more than 60 leopards.

Forest officials say due to growing man-animal conflict, leopards are dying in road and rail accidents.

Animal conservation activists have been demanding that the speed of vehicles on highways passing through forests be controlled to prevent such accidents. They have also suggested construction of underpasses and bridges in forests for animals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor