Another mighty blow: 14 Maoists killed in major operation on Chhattisgarh-Odisha border

Raipur, Jan 21 In a major crackdown, security forces neutralised 14 Maoists in a fierce encounter that lasted over 24 hours in the dense forests along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, officials said on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation, calling it a "mighty blow to Naxalism." In a post on X, he stated, “Our security forces have achieved a major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SOG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police, in a joint operation, have neutralised 14 Naxalites along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.”

He added, “With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today.”

Police reported the recovery of a cache of weapons and Maoist material from the site. Preliminary findings reveal that several of the deceased were female Maoist operatives.

On Monday, security personnel discovered two bodies, including that of a female Maoist. A jawan injured during the encounter was airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment.

This operation is among the largest anti-Naxal campaigns in recent times and is being hailed as a turning point in the fight against Maoism. It is seen as a major blow to the Maoist groups that have been active in the region for years.

Sources indicate that the search operation is at the encounter site is still going on, with the possibility of discovering more bodies or weapons. However, official confirmation is awaited.

The operation was launched based on Intelligence inputs regarding Maoist activity in the Kularighat reserve forest of Chhattisgarh, near Odisha's Nuapada district. The encounter began Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning in the forest under the Mainpur police station area.

The police have suggested that the death toll may rise as the operation progresses.

This intensified crackdown follows a recent Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, where eight security personnel lost their lives after their vehicle was ambushed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by 2026.

