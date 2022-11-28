Another Shraddha Walkar murder in Delhi; Women, son kill husband cut body into pieces

In a shocking incident, Delhi police arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband with the help for son and chopping his body into pieces. According to reports, the incident took place in Trilokpuri in June. This horrific incident similar to the Shraddha murder.

The woman, police said, suspected her husband of having an extramarital affair. After the murder, the mother-son duo allegedly chopped up the body into 22 pieces, stored them in the fridge, and disposed them off across several east Delhi neighbourhoods.

Police first found the body parts in Pandav Nagar in June and a case of murder was registered. The investigation, however, did not progress as the pieces of the body had decomposed.

The CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood showcased Deepak walking with a bag in his hand late at night. His mother Poonam was seen following him.

On June 5, some body parts were recovered in Ramlila maidan. In next 3 days, two legs, two thighs, a skull and

forearm were recovered and then the case was filed, said Amit Goel, DCP crime, Delhi Police.

This is eerily similar to the manner in which 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped up her body into 35 pieces and then threw them in south Delhi's Mehrauli forest.