Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests former Haryana DSP in graft case

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 23 : Anti-Corruption Bureau Haryana spokesperson informed the media that as part of its ongoing drive against corruption, ACB has arrested Phool Singh, a former Haryana Police officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police in a criminal case registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the Bureau informed that Phool Singh has served in the State Vigilance Bureau, now renamed as Anti Corruption Bureau. A vigilance enquiry was registered against him on the allegations of gross irregularities and criminal misconduct during the investigation of a vigilance case.

The allegations were found true after a detailed enquiry. Accordingly, a criminal case was registered against him and his accomplices in Police Station, Anti Corruption Bureau, Hisar under sections 166, 199, 200, 204 IPC and 13(1)(d) Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Looking at the gravity of the charges, a Special Investigation Team of the officers of the ACB was constituted and the investigation of the case was entrusted to it.

After collecting all relevant evidence during the investigation, the SIT arrested the accused police officer and produced him in a Hisar Court which sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The ACB spokesman further informed that the investigation of the case will be completed at the earliest and the charge sheet will be filed against the accused persons in the Court of Special Judge for early commencement of trial proceedings.

