Anti-Dalit stance of LG's favourite officers comes to fore: Delhi Legislative Assembly Acting Speaker Rakhi Birla

New Delhi [India], June 16 : Acting Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Rakhi Birla, joined by Prakash Jarwal, a member of the SC/ST Committee and MLA, on Friday demanded an extensive investigation into the alleged involvement of senior officers in a multi-crore scam within the Delhi Government.

During a press conference held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Friday, Rakhi Birla emphasised the detrimental impact of these officials, supported by the patronage of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, on government operations and the well-being of citizens.

"The issue of a potential scam was highlighted in the aftermath of a complaint filed by Nakul Kashyap accusing the Special Secretary (Vigilance and Services) of the Delhi Government, YVVJ Rajasekhar, of demanding a bribe of 5 to 10 lakh rupees in exchange for a job opportunity on compassionate grounds. Disturbingly, despite pursuing justice through official channels, Nakul Kashyap experienced threats, intimidation, and unjust arrest by the Delhi Police. This has raised concerns about a nexus between IAS Rajasekhar, the Delhi Police, the Delhi LG, and the Central Government," she said.

Explaining the sequence of events Rakhi Birla, said, "Nakul Kashyap's father, an employee of the Health Department of the Delhi Government, had tragically passed away while on duty. Left grappling with emotional and financial hardships due to his father's demise, Nakul Kashyap approached YVVJ Rajasekhar's office, appealing for a job on compassionate grounds to provide much-needed support for his family."

"Shockingly, the officer demanded a bribe of 5 to 10 lakh rupees in exchange for the job, resorting to verbal abuse and invoking derogatory caste-based slurs when Shri Nakul Kashyap refused to comply. Despite filing a complaint with the police, no action was taken, leaving Nakul Kashyap helpless," Birla added.

She also said, "In an effort to seek justice, Nakul Kashyap lodged a complaint directly with the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on June 2. Taking prompt action, the SC/ST Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly convened a meeting on June 6, summoning YVVJ Rajasekhar. However, the accused failed to attend the meeting and wrote to the committee seeking two weeks' time to appear."

"However, upon sensing the committee's proactive involvement, the accused officer resorted to deplorable tactics, employing threats and intimidation against the complainant, further exacerbating the gravity of the situation. Nakul Kashyap found himself relentlessly stalked and followed, subjected to distressing death threats, incessant anonymous phone calls, and even encounters with unfamiliar individuals tailing his every move. Concerned about the threat posed by the accused, Nakul Kashyap lodged a second complaint reporting these instances to the Delhi Legislative Assembly on June 10," she said further.

Rakhi Birla informed, "The SC/ST committee, acknowledging the severity of the allegations, promptly convened another meeting on June 13, requiring the presence of both the accused and the complainant. On June 13, Nakul Kashyap was present and he even provided a written oath/affidavit outlining the threats, intimidation, and surveillance he is facing to withdraw his complaint, as also reflected in his statements to the committee."

"Recognising the gravity of the situation, the committee sent a letter to the Commissioner of Delhi Police on June 14, urgently requesting security for the complainant and a conducive environment for him to speak freely and secure his rights. The complainant was scheduled to provide his statement to the Delhi Police at 2 PM today, but in a shocking turn of events, the Delhi Police arrested the complainant at 10 pm last night, jeopardising the pursuit of justice," she added.

Unequivocally condemning any form of corruption, harassment, intimidation, and hooliganism by the said officer, Rakhi Birla, the Acting Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly also raised pertinent questions about the extent of such corrupt practices and the hindrance caused by officers who withhold files until bribes are paid.

She said, "The said official allegedly demands bribes of exorbitant sums of money ranging from 5 to 10 lakh rupees in exchange for an employment opportunity, deliberately withholds crucial files unless bribes are paid, and shamelessly even resorts to caste-based slurs. I have been informed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly that there are approximately 300 to 350 such files involving individuals who are seeking to obtain jobs on compassionate grounds after the demise of a family member working under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government. If these officers are extorting 5 to 10 lakhs from job seekers, it is evident that they are potentially involved in a scam worth 15 to 30 crores, shielded by the Delhi LG's protection."

She added, "One cannot help but question whether this official's audacious conduct is an isolated incident or indicative of a wider systemic issue. Are these officers brazenly exploiting their authority driven solely by their egos? It is quite evident that the patronage of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has served as a catalyst, emboldening these officials who obstruct the work of the Delhi government and deprive the underprivileged citizens of their rights. This matter demands a thorough investigation to ascertain whether these officers are acting independently or in collusion with senior officials and the Delhi LG."

Rakhi Birla criticised the negligence of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) in providing aid to a distraught family already burdened by emotional and financial struggles caused by the loss of their father. She highlighted the alarming trend of officers within the Delhi Government impeding progress by obstructing aid to the needy as well as corruption. She highlighted that the actions of corrupt officers and the Delhi Police are backed by the protection and support of the Central Government and the Delhi LG.

Rakhi Birla underscored the need for a thorough investigation into the matter, urging the authorities to delve into the potential nexus between these officers, senior officials, the Delhi LG, and the Central Government.

She noted, "This incident again exposes the Delhi LG's true face, highlighting his active hindrance of those in desperate need. Certain officers within the Delhi Government obstruct the people's efforts and instil fear of potential threats, including violence. Even the Delhi Police, under the jurisdiction of the Central Government, is implicated in oppressing a Dalit young man to coerce complaint withdrawal. These actions receive unwavering support from both the Central Government and the Delhi LG. Instead of providing assistance to a grief-stricken family already burdened by emotional and financial turmoil after their father's demise, the LG neglects his duty. It is crystal clear that the Delhi Police, the LG, and similar officials rely on the blessings and protection of the Central Government to function."

Addressing the Delhi Police, Rakhi Birla urged them to provide security to Nakul Kashyap and promptly acknowledge the gravity of his case. "The accused, YYVJ Rajasekhar, must be arrested without delay, to ensure a fair investigation. The complainant's compelling case should be given the attention it deserves and he should be granted compassionate employment without further delay," she concluded.

