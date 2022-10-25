Anti-narcotics seminar in J&K's Reasi seeks collective fight against drug addiction

Srinagar, Oct 25 A one-day seminar in J&K's Reasi on "Nashe Ko No, Zinda Ko Yes" was organised, in which hundreds of children from private and government educational institutions participated and pledged to fight collectively against the drug menace.

The seminar was organised by the District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the Global Peace Organisation. Justice Muhammad Akram Chaudhary of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, who was the special guest, said, "The drug epidemic has become a serious challenge for the society. The future is also in danger. The youth, who are the future of the country, are losing their talent due to addiction."

He said that the drugs were not limited to any region, but cities and towns as well as remote villages were also under its grip. He said, "There was a time when parents used to pray for a son, begging and begging, and today it is time that many parents whose children have become victims of the drug epidemic want their children to die." They are praying because addiction has made their lives a mess.

The Justice said that no single factor was responsible for the addiction, nor could it be eradicated by the active role of any one person. "This requires a multi-pronged strategy. The most important thing is that parents should keep a close eye on their children and if their children have become victims of it, then immediately consider the victim as a patient and take steps for effective treatment without wasting time. In addition, the most important thing is to reduce the demand for drugs as much as possible, the supply will automatically decrease."

He said that at one time China was affected by drugs, the government there reduced the increasing demand, which itself brought the situation under control. The judge also emphasized on moral education, religious teachings, and added that "by implementing religious teachings, we can save ourselves from such an epidemic."

Principal District and Sessions Judge R.N. Vatal, District Development Commissioner President Babila Rakwal, SSP Amit Gupta, Bar Association President Shalander Bhardwaj were the other guests. Global Peace Organisation Chairman Advocate Sheikh Altaf Hussain, Vice Chairman Advocate Rashi Barone also spoke.

Earlier, Justice Muhammad Akram Choudhary visited the district headquarters where a guard of honour was presented and also planted a sapling. He held separate meetings with the judicial officers and bar association members. He also inspected the exhibition of rarities used by the Dogra rulers of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries outside the auditorium organised by the General Zorawar Singh Trust. The students of Government Bize Higher Secondary School, Reasi, presented a skit and a rap song on drugs.

Anti-drug awareness pamphlets were also distributed among the students and they were made to take an oath to play their individual and collective role in eradicating drug addiction.

