Anti-social elements attempt murder of police officer in Gujarat

Idar (Gujarat), July 7 Anti social elements attempted to murder a police officer and a constable in the Idar police station in the Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, police said on Thursday.

Police have booked Bhagirathsinh Sisodiya and his five accomplices for attempt to murder, conspiracy, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly to commit an offence with common intention, rioting, preparation to cause anyone's death and damage to public property, said Dinesh Kumar Chauhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Speaking to media persons Chauhan said, "Bhagirathsinh called constable Jaydipsinh Narendrasinh on Wednesday evening and alleged that the police are harassing rajputs and are filing false prohibition cases against them. Accused had called the constable in connection with a prohibition case against Indrajitsinh Jetavat."

Chauhan further said, "On constable Jaydipsinh's oral complaint against Bhagirathsinh, Police Inspector Omdevsinh Jadeja called the Bhagirathsinh and asked him to stop threatening police personnel, instead, accused with five other accomplices turned up to the police station. They first attacked constable Jaydipsinh and later when Police Inspector Jadeja intervened, he tried to strangulate him. Other police staff rushed into Police Inspector's chamber and caught the accused and pulled him out of the chamber. He damaged public property in the police station, his men accompanying him took him away and ran out of the police station. They fled away after committing the crime."

Officer said, police teams have been formed to catch the accused and his accomplices and soon they will be behind bars.

