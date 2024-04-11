Anti-terror operation begins in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, April 11 An anti-terror operation has been started in the Frasipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, police sources said on Thursday.

The operation began after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The entry and exit points in the area have been sealed off.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

More details about the operation are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor