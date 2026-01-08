Anti-terrorist operation resumes in J&K’s Kathua, one security personnel injured

Jammu, Jan 8 Joint forces resumed the anti-terrorist operation on Thursday in Billawar tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, where one security personnel sustained a minor injury in the initial firing exchanges between the terrorists and the forces.

Officials said that the anti-terrorist operation was resumed in Kahog village of Billawar tehsil.

The joint forces engaged in the anti-terrorist operation include the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The officials said, “The contact with hiding terrorists was established during a search operation by the SOG in Kahog village when terrorists fired at the SOG party. During the firing exchanges, one security personnel was hit in the leg."

He was shifted to the hospital, where doctors said he is out of danger.

“Firing exchanges continued yesterday evening for about an hour. It is not known whether a terrorist was injured in the initial firing exchanges or not," the officials said.

"The operation was resumed with the first light today in Dhanu Parole-Kamadh Nallah forest belt. Additional forces have been rushed to the area, and aerial surveillance is also being used to locate the terrorists hiding in the dense forests,” the officials added.

Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti said that despite darkness, thick vegetation and difficult terrain, security forces are continuing the operation with full force. He added that CRPF teams have also joined the joint operation to strengthen the cordon.

The exchange of fire reportedly lasted for over an hour before it subsided. However, it was not immediately clear whether any terrorist was injured or neutralised in the encounter.

Joint forces, including police, the Army, CRPF and the BSF, have tightened the security across Kathua and adjoining areas.

A multi-layered security grid involving BSF, police and Village Defence Guards (VDGs) has also been put on high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Anti-terrorist operation continues in Billawar tehsil, and further details are awaited, officials said.

