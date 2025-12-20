Anupama Gulati Murder Case: Court Denies Relief to Rajesh Gulati, Who Chopped Wife’s Body Into 72 Pieces

A case that shook the entire nation and revived memories of the Shraddha Walkar murder has finally reached a decisive legal conclusion. In the Anupama Gulati murder case, the Nainital High Court upheld the life imprisonment awarded to Rajesh Gulati, who brutally killed his wife and dismembered her body into 72 pieces. Rajesh had challenged the sentence given by the lower court, but the High Court refused to grant him any relief, citing the extreme brutality of the crime. The court observed that the cruelty displayed left no scope for leniency and warranted the harshest punishment under the law.

Rajesh Gulati, a software engineer by profession, met Anupama in 1992, and their relationship culminated in marriage on February 10, 1999, after seven years of courtship. Initially, their married life was stable, and in 2000, they moved to the United States. However, differences soon emerged, leading Anupama to return to India in 2003. Rajesh later took her back to the US in 2005, where the couple had twin children. In 2008, they shifted to Dehradun. What followed was escalating domestic conflict, ultimately ending in a night of horrifying violence.

On October 17, 2010, a dispute turned fatal. Rajesh struck Anupama, causing her to lose consciousness, and later strangled her to death out of fear of arrest. In an attempt to destroy evidence, he bought an electric saw, cut her body into 72 pieces, stored them in a deep freezer, and disposed of them over months. In 2017, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹15 lakh. On December 17, 2025, the High Court dismissed his appeal, stating that prison was the only place for such a merciless criminal.