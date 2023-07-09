Anurag Thakur condemns Panchayat election violence in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday expressed deep concern over the election violence in West Bengal on the day of the Panchayat Polls.

Reacting sharply to the violence that erupted in West Bengal on the day of the Panchayat Polls in the state, the Union Minister raised questions about the recurring instances of violence, arson, and anarchy in Bengal during elections, suggesting a disturbing trend.

"It is disheartening to witness the prevalence of violence in Bengal during elections. The culture of resorting to destructive means tarnishes India's reputation and undermines the essence of democracy worldwide," Thakur stated.

Referring to several instances of rigging, Thakur also criticized the use of ballot boxes instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He further remarked on the grave extent to which violence and murder were being used by Mamata Banerjee led TMC to establish dominance in Panchayati Raj.

The deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal, which has resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, has drew attention and raised worries throughout the country and abroad, he said.

Thakur strongly denounced the orchestrated violence in West Bengal, holding the Trinamool Congress (TMC) responsible.

He posed a direct question to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asking why every election in West Bengal is accompanied by violence, bombings, and murders.

He emphasized that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot absolve herself of responsibility and that she must be held accountable.

Additionally, Thakur pointed out the silence of certain individuals and groups who are typically vocal on issues related to violence.

He questioned the silence of the "Award Vapsee" (award returning) gang, which was vocal even on minor incidents.

"They are now, nowhere to be seen," he added.

He urged everyone to address the alarming situation in Bengal and voiced disappointment over the lack of attention it has received.

Thakur further called for immediate action to restore peace and order in West Bengal and ensure that democracy prevails in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor