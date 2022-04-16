Anurag Thakur slams Sonia Gandhi's silence over violence in Karauli

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday condemned the silence of the Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi over the Karauli violence and said that the opposition leader sowed the seeds of hatred and only focuses on hiding the inefficiencies of Congress.

"Not just Karauli but many such incidents have been reported but Sonia Gandhi is silent over these issues. She needs a self-introspection. The people's mandate has rejected congress numerous times," said Thakur.

Taking a political jibe at the opposition leaders, the Union Minister said that the opposition was busy in baseless accusations.

"During Congress government, no actions were taken against the miscreants, Mamata Banerjee's term was full of murders, rapes and violence. Only because they can't efficiently work in their respective states they end up putting baseless accusations," he added.

He also highlighted the fact that the Congress party had been in power for decades and said," They have been a ruling party for years, record riots have been reported during Congress term. They practice divide and rule."

The Union Minister's statement came after leaders of 13 Opposition parties in a joint statement on Saturday urged people to maintain peace and harmony while demanding stringent punishment against the perpetrators of communal violence. The appeal came amidst reports of communal clashes from states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

