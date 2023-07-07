AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy meets ministers on revoking cases against activists

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 : Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Minister M Nagarjuna, YSR Congress Party MP N. Suresh and Madiga Welfare Corporation Chairman K. Kanaka Rao called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

For the past few months, Dalit organisations have been demanding to revoke the cases filed against their activists who participated in the Kurukshetra Mahasabha during the Telugu Desam Party rule in 2017.

The leaders urged the Chief Minister to revoke the cases against these activists to which he responded favourably.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor