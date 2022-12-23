AP : Sanitary workers protests non-payment of wages

Sanitary workers protested in huge numbers in Andhra Pradesh's Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office over non-payment of wages.

The workers toldthey fear losing their jobs in near future.

Few days ago, APCRDA officials assured the workers about their job security and giving wages on time.

But the words of assurance did not pacify the protesting workers.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor