Apple iPhone 15 launched: Check price, features and availability in India

Tech giant, Apple has unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max) and also the Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at their “Wonderlust” event on Tuesday.

If you have been thinking to get your hands on the latest iPhone, read on. Here are all details about the India prices of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

When will the Apple iPhone 15 series be available in India?

The pre-ordering of all models of the iPhone 15 series will start on Friday, September 15, at 05:30 am IST. The Apple iPhone 15 series will be available in India from September 22.

What are the new features of the Apple iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 15 Plus features a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. These phones will be offered in five distinct color choices: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black. Notably, both models can achieve a peak HDR brightness of up to 1600 nits.

Both phones come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor this time. To recall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had a 12-megapixel dual camera system. Hence, comparatively, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus have received a massive upgrade in terms of camera.

During the event, Apple announced that both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with a "full-day battery life." Additionally, they introduced the highly anticipated USB-Type C charging port, which means that users can now charge their iPhones using a USB Type C charging cable. Furthermore, this feature allows users to directly charge their AirPods or Apple Watch from their iPhone using a USB Type C connector.

What is the price of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series in India?

In India, the iPhone 15 begins at a price of Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900. Here is the pricing breakdown for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in India.

iPhone 15 (128 GB): Rs79,900

iPhone 15 (256 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 (512GB): Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): Rs 89,900

iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): Rs 99,900

iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 15 Pro (128 GB): Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB): Rs 1,44,900

iPhone 15 Pro (512GB): Rs 1,64,900

iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): Rs 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): Rs 1,99,900

