Application process begins for admission to UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 : The Yogi government has started the application process for admission to the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) in Sarojini Nagar for the academic session 2023-24. The institute will enable youths to become forensic experts.

It is worth mentioning here that the Uttar Pradesh government is engaged in creating new employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

Students studying at this institute will not only become experts in subjects like forensic science, but with their help, the state government will also be able to timely complete the investigation of criminal cases through a scientific method.

It will also ensure prompt disposal of criminal cases with culprits facing punishment for their crimes. The culprits will no longer be acquitted for lack of evidence. The Yogi Government has also kept the fees reasonably low so that economically weak youth can also get admission to this course.

Candidates can apply till May 22. The academic session will start in the first forensic institute of the state in the middle of July.

Five courses related to forensics are being started in the institute, to which a total of 160 students are being admitted. The fees for all these courses have been kept very affordable at Rs 12,000 per semester. At the same time, the application fee has been kept at Rs 500 for general, OBC and Rs 250 for SC / ST and EWS categories.

UPSIFS Director ADG GK Goswami said, "At present, there are five courses related to forensics BSc / MSc Forensic Science, PG Diploma in Forensic Document Examination, PG Diploma in Cyber Security, PG Diploma in DNA Forensic and PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives are being operated. B.Sc./M.Sc. Forensic Science is a five-year course while all the four diploma courses are of one year each".

As many as 40 students will be able to get admission to the B.Sc/M.Sc Forensic Science course, while 30 students each will get admission in the remaining four diploma courses.

He added that in the coming time, seats in all the courses will be increased along with introducing new courses as per the demand. The youth of the state can get more information by logging on to 'upsifs.org'.

For admission in B.Sc/M.Sc Forensic Science, the candidate must have passed class 12th. At the same time, he should have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics in 12th standard. It is necessary to have 60 per cent marks for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates, while 55 per cent marks for SC / ST and PWD category candidates.

For admission to PG Diploma in DNA Forensics, the candidate must have obtained Bachelor's degree in Science, Forensic Science, Medicine, or Pharmacy. At the same time, it is necessary to have 50 per cent marks for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates, while 45 per cent marks for SC / ST and PWD category candidates.

For admission to PG Diploma in Cyber Security, general, OBC, and EWS category candidates must have passed graduation with 50 per cent marks while SC/ST and PWD candidates must have 45 per cent marks.

For admission in Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives, Bachelor's degree in Science, Medicine, Forensic Science, Pharmacy or Engineering in General, OBC, EWS candidates are required to have secured 50 per cent marks. At the same time, it is necessary for the candidates of SC / ST and PWD categories to have 45 per cent marks.

Apart from this, the candidate must have work experience of five years in any government institution in the field of fingerprint science.

For admission to PG Diploma in Forensic Ballistics and Explosives, the candidate must have obtained Bachelor's degree in Science, Forensic Science, Medicine, or Pharmacy. At the same time, it is necessary to have 50 per cent marks for general, OBC, and EWS category candidates, while 45 per cent marks for SC / ST and PWD category candidates.

