Appropriate measures being taken to facilitate return of 10 Karnataka students stranded in Ukraine, says CM Bommai

Amid ongoing Russia's military operation on Ukraine, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured that appropriate measures are being taken to bring stranded Indians back home.

"At the time when war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, about 100 Indian students were on their way to the airport in two buses and got stranded, as the flights could not land. More than 10 are Kannadigas, we are gathering information about them," Bommai said.

CM further said that his government is in touch with Indian Embassy in Ukraine over the issue.

"The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has issued suitable guidelines for the safety of Indian students. Action is being taken to bring them back safely once the flight services resume. We are in constant touch with the Foreign Secretary and I will discuss it with our External Affairs minister too," he said.

"About 200 Indians returned home from Ukraine last week under the shadow of war. The students are returning in batches and this is the last batch. Karnataka students would be brought home safely," he added.

Air India flight which took off from Delhi to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine has returned mid-air after the "things escalated" there and Ukraine airspace is closed due to notice to airmen (NOTAM) as 'military operation' has been started between Russia and Ukraine.

Notice to airmen (NOTAM), is a notice filed with an aviation authority to alert aircraft pilots of potential hazards along a flight route or at a location that could affect the flight.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor