Arjun Tendulkar bitten by stray dog

May 16, 2023

Lucknow, May 16 Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bitten by a stray dog.

Lucknow, May 16 Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was bitten by a stray dog.

A video shared by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on their Twitter handle showcased Arjun meeting Yudhvir Singh, where both greeted each other warmly.

During their interaction, Arjun revealed that he had been bitten by a dog on May 13. The dog bite has affected him to the extent that he was unable to bowl at the nets.

