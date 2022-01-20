Army chief Naravane reviews operational preparedness at Sudarshan Chakra Strike Corps headquarters

Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Sudarshan Chakra Strike Corps headquarters on Thursday and reviewed the operational preparedness.

The Army Chief was briefed by the Commanders. He also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty, stated the Indian Army.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited HQ #SudarshanChakra Corps wherein he reviewed the operational preparedness & was briefed by the Commanders. #COAS also interacted with troops & complimented them for their high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty," ADG PI - Indian Army tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor