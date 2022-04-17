Army Commanders' Conference to be held in Delhi from Apr 18 to 22

An Army Commanders' Conference is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from April 18 to 22, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

Army Commanders' Conference is an apex level biannual event that is held in April and October every year, the ministry said.

The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

During the conference, the senior leadership of the Army will review the operational situation along the active borders, assess threats in the entire spectrum of conflict and undertake an analysis of capability voids to further focus on capability development and operational preparedness plans.

Discussions on aspects pertaining to infrastructure development in border areas, modernisation through indigenisation, induction of Niche tech and assessment of any impact of the Russia - Ukraine war are also scheduled.

As per the release, Various agenda points sponsored by regional commands will be deliberated upon by the senior commanders apart from proposals concerning improving works, financial management, introducing e-vehicles, and digitisation in the Indian Army.

As part of the conference, Boards of Governors meetings of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) and Army Group Insurance Fund (AGIF) will be organised.

The Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh is expected to interact with the senior commanders and address the conference on April 21.

The conference is also a formal forum for senior leadership of the Army to interact with the senior functionaries of the Department of Military Affairs and Department of Defence during the MoD Interaction Session, the release read further.

( With inputs from ANI )

