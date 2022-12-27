Army sets up skill development centre for women in J-K's Kupwara

The Army has set up a cutting and tailoring centre for women in the far-flung village of Dardpora in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Dardpora is a remote village with a population of approximately 9500 people. The village is underdeveloped due to its geographical location and the majority of the people here are unemployed and poor.

The centre is imparting training to women to help them get employment.

Masrat Jaan, a local said, "We are very grateful to the Indian army for providing us this centre. We do the tailoring inside the centre. We make 'pheeran' and 'suits', then sell them outside".

To generate job opportunities, the skill development and employment centre (cutting and tailoring) was opened by the army in collaboration with Max Life Insurance for providing basic skills for the upliftment of the local women.

'We are very grateful to the army who by opening a skilled development centre in our village did a great favour to us. Due to their support we got a chance to work in a skill development centre. A few girls have been trained. Some are still learning," Naseema Bano, another local said.

Residents of the area said that the centre will help the girls set up a self-sustaining infrastructure unit on a small scale initially.

Javeed Mir, Sarpanch said, "The skill development is a good initiative where the local girls would be trained properly. Due to such initiatives, self-employment will be generated in the area. Girls will earn their income themselves".

Asif dar, Incharge cutting tailoring unit said, "Due to this initiative our unemployed girls have benefitted a lot. they will start to earn their income. We are thankful to the army who opened a skill development centre, the first of its kind, here in Dardpora Kupwara."

The Centre has three rooms with four stitching machines for basic training.

( With inputs from ANI )

