Army soldier injured in landmine explosion in J&K along LoC

Jammu, Feb 4 An army soldier was injured on Saturday in a landmine explosion along the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district.

Official sources said that the explosion took place in Kerni sector of Poonch district today.

"The explosion apparently occurred accidentally around 11.15 a.m., today. The injured soldier was airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur town," sources said.

