Around 1 Lakh Diyas Lit in Bokakhat Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Assam Visit (Watch Video)

Around 1 lakh diyas (Earthen lamps) were lit at Bokakhat in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Assam. ANI News agency shared a video in which a message is written with lamps to welcome PM Modi.

PM Modi is set to embark on a 2-day visit to Assam, where he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for various projects worth Rs. 18 thousand crores on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Tezpur Airport in Sonitpur district on Friday at 4 pm and proceed directly to the UNESCO World Heritage site Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in the evening. He will spend the night at the Assam Police Guest House at Kohora Range within the National Park.

On Saturday morning, PM Modi will embark on a safari inside the park before heading to Arunachal Pradesh to participate in a series of programs. Following his engagements in Arunachal Pradesh, he will visit Jorhat around 1.30 pm to inaugurate an 84-feet tall statue of legendary Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan at Hollonga Pathar, to be named the 'Statue of Valour'.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat and virtually inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for several projects worth Rs. 18 thousand crores. These projects include the Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, a Child Care Unit at B. Baruah Cancer Institute in Guwahati, the Barauni to Guwahati oil and gas pipeline, and two crude oil pumping stations of Oil India Limited.

PM Modi will also virtually lay the foundation stone for the Sivasagar Medical College and Hospital, Guwahati Refinery and Digboi Refinery expansion projects, and IOCL’s Bethkuchi Terminal in Guwahati from Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat. Additionally, he will dedicate two railway projects involving the doubling of rail lines from Dhupdhara to Chaygaon and from New Bongaigaon to Sarbhog.

Moreover, PM Modi will virtually perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for over 5.5 lakh homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).