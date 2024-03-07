PM Modi To Present First National Creators Award Ceremony at Bharat Mandapam on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to confer the inaugural National Creators Award on March 8, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This prestigious award ceremony will also witness the Prime Minister's address to the audience. The National Creators Award aims to honor outstanding achievements and contributions across various fields, such as storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and more. It serves as a platform to recognize creativity's potential in fostering positive transformations.

The National Creator Award has garnered remarkable public participation. In its initial phase, over 150,000 nominations spanning 20 diverse categories flooded in. During the subsequent voting phase, an impressive tally of approximately 1 million votes was cast for digital creators across multiple award categories. As a result of this extensive engagement, 23 winners were selected, including three international creators. Such overwhelming involvement from the public underscores the award's authenticity as a reflection of the people's preferences.

The award ceremony will encompass recognition across twenty diverse categories, including the Best Storyteller Award, The Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion Award, Best Creator for Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador of the Year, International Creator Award, Best Travel Creator Award, Swachhta Ambassador Award, The New India Champion Award, Tech Creator Award, Heritage Fashion Icon Award, Most Creative Creator (Male & Female), Best Creator in Food Category, Best Creator in Education Category, Best Creator in Gaming Category, Best Micro Creator, Best Nano Creator, and Best Health and Fitness Creator.