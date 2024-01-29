Around 300 vehicles charred in fire at Delhi Police malkhana

New Delhi, Jan 29 Around 300 vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at malkhana at Police Training School (PTS) in Delhi’s Wazirabad area, a police official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that at 12:35 a.m., fire was reported at malkhana behind PTS.

“Six fire tenders were pressed into service. Fire was extinguished by 2:30 a.m. A large number of vehicles (about 200 two wheelers and 45 four wheelers) were damaged in the fire. All damaged vehicles are part of case property of Outer District,” said the DCP.

"The cause of the fire is being ascertained. A case under appropriate sections is being registered at Sonia Vihar police station,” said the DCP.

