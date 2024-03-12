Arrah district court issues summon to Udhayanidhi Stalin

District court of Arrah

Patna, March 12 : The district court of Arrah has issued a summon to Udhayanidhi Stalin in connection with his comparison of Sanatan Dharma with dengue, malaria and corona. A hearing in this regard was held in the court of chief judicial magistrate Manoranjan Kumar Jha.

The court considered that the statement of Stalin has hurt the sentiment of a section of people who believe in Sanatan Dharma. The case was filed by advocate Dharnidhar Pandey under IPC section 298. Pandey said that the statements of three witnesses have been recorded in the court. “After hearing our argument, the court has issued a summon to Udhayanidhi Stalin in this case. The next hearing of this case is scheduled on April 1,” Pandey said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and also the sports and youth welfare minister of the state, during a public gathering on September 1, 2023, said that protesting against some issues like Sanatan Dharma cannot be possible. We cannot resist dengue, malaria, corona etc. We need to finish them. Similarly, we cannot resist Sanatan Dharma, we have to finish it.

