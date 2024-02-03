Arrested Hemant Soren Permitted to Participate in Jharkhand Trust Vote

Jharkhand's former Chief Minister and Mukti Morcha leader, Hemant Soren, who was arrested in connection with an alleged land scam, has been granted permission to participate in the state Assembly's trust vote scheduled for February 5 and 6. The special court in Ranchi approved Hemant Soren's request to take part in the trust vote. This decision comes after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case. Hemant Soren had filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to be present during the trust vote called for by the new Champai Soren government.

Despite being remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody for five days on Friday, the court has allowed Hemant Soren to actively participate in the crucial trust vote proceedings in the state Assembly.