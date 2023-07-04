Art inspires to walk the right and positive path: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 : UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday underscored the importance of art in the life of human beings that inspires them to walk the right and positive path.

"Art gives us a positive feeling and new inspiration to walk the right path," said UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday as he inaugurated the two-day Guru Gorakshanath festival at Guru Gorakshanath Ghat on the bank of Rapti river in Gorakhpur.

"Art gives us a positive feeling and new inspiration to walk the right path and provides a powerful platform to promote the welfare of people, society and nation. The stage of art can be a powerful medium to connect with different genres including singing, playing and dancing. There is no life in negativity because it depletes our energy and civilized society encourages positivity and does not accept negative vision, he added.

CM Yogi further said that budding artists have got a platform under the guidance of Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, who has given India's art prestige on the global stage through bhajans for the last six decades. Omkaram organization will go to the main ghats of the river in different cities and encourage young artists to engage in healthy competition.

Addressing the budding artists present on the occasion CM said, "Hard work and positive efforts will pave the way for your success while shortcuts will never lead to success in life. It gives instant satisfaction but consequences have to be faced in the long run, so avoid it. We have to be prepared to move forward with persistent efforts and hard work."

He expressed confidence that the budding artists would bring laurels to Gorakhpur and the state at the regional, state, national and international levels.

The CM said, "UP government has built Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya for the promotion of arts and many government schemes are also running for artists. We are also establishing a music college in Hariharpur village of Azamgarh as many of the famous artists associated with Kashi have direct or indirect relations with Hariharpur Gharana, CM Yogi informed.

CM Yogi Adityanath also participated in the Maha Aarti on the banks of Rapti River. Ghazal singer Chandan Das, MP Ravi Kishan, Gorakhpur Rural MLA Vipin Singh, Pipraich MLA Mahendra Pal Singh, and Omkaram President Navarun Chatterjee also remained present on the occasion.

