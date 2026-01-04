Artificial intelligence the tip of the iceberg, students must be future-ready: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 4 Describing the sweeping changes brought about by artificial intelligence and machine learning as merely “the tip of the iceberg,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday cautioned students to stay vigilant and future-ready in an increasingly dynamic world.

He underlined that reliance on textbook knowledge alone is no longer adequate and urged students to equip themselves with skills that match the evolving needs of the global workforce. Stressing the importance of aligning academic choices with Industry 4.0, the Chief Minister said the state government has also been consciously adapting its policies and initiatives to keep pace with rapid technological advancements.

CM Sarma on Sunday felicitated 1,534 students from Bezera and Sualkuchi for coming out with flying colours at the HSLC and HS Examinations, 2025 at a function held at Changsari in Kamrup district. He also said that there was a time when people wrote using typewriters. He said that electronic typewriters followed, and later large box-like computers and laptops appeared. Commenting that artificial intelligence has now taken over almost everything, he said that the era of software is now over.

Referring to rapid changes in food habits, the Chief Minister mentioned that laboratories now produce food based on human needs. Bioengineered food has entered the market.

He said that earlier, doctors treated diseases after they appeared. Later came the idea of disease prevention. Now genetic screening has arrived. People can now learn in advance about diseases that may occur 10 years later and take preventive steps. Gradually, it will become possible to identify diseases a person may develop over a lifetime while still in childhood and prevent them through different methods.

Sarma observed that technology has also brought remarkable changes to medical procedures. He stated, “Earlier, doctors performed surgery by opening the body. Later, surgeons inserted cameras through small openings to operate. Now, in many cases, robots perform surgery while doctors guide them from a distance. Such robotic surgeries have already taken place in Guwahati Medical College. A time will come when doctors will operate on patients from far away places.”

“As technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality grow stronger, people from a distance will feel very near. These technologies will even make classroom teaching possible without a teacher. Referring to Tesla’s development of self-driving cars using sensor technology, he said that within 10 to 15 years, many tasks will become possible without doctors, engineers, or teachers,” CM Sarma said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor