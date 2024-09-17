Artists unite for Kala Karma Programme, celebrates Vishwakarma Jayanti

New Delhi, Sep 17 The National Gallery of Modern Art, in collaboration with Lalit Kala Akademi, organised the "Kala Karma" programme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, with many artists enthusiastically participating in the event, which also coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday.

An artist at the event told IANS that everything was freestyle, so they chose a theme that blended the Vishwakarma Jayanti and Prime Minister Modi's birthday as they expressed their intention to create something that combines both occasions.

Another artist said that he and some others initially came to the event as visitors, but after seeing the energy and enthusiasm of the participants, decided to join in. Though they didn’t have a specific idea in mind, they were inspired by the others around them and wanted to try something different.

An artist said he was working on a painting that connects Vishwakarma and PM Modi, focusing on showcasing the Prime Minister’s various policies through their artwork.

Another shared his happiness at being part of the event, saying that he was proud to be included in the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Programme, which recognises the role of artists. The artist noted how, in the past, there was no significant place for artists in India, but now they are being given opportunities.

Elaborating about her painting, a woman artist said she was creating a work inspired by the recent tragic incident in Kolkata. Through her art, she wanted to raise awareness about the issue of women’s safety in India, as she felt it was an important message to convey.

Another artist commented on his vision of India becoming a global leader. He believed that the Prime Minister had taken on the responsibility to achieve this, and through his painting, he aimed to reflect this dream of making India a 'Vishwaguru'.

A Presidential Award-winning artist, who has been painting for 30 years, expressed their desire to portray PM Modi’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Through his painting, he wanted to show that the youth of India stood united with the Prime Minister in achieving this goal.

