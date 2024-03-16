Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Dates: Voting On April 19, Counting And Results On June 4

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: The Election Commission announced on Saturday, March 15, the schedule for assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh. Elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh on April 19, 2024, and the counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024.

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, along with newly appointed Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, made the announcement of poll dates at a press conference held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi.

Current Political Landscape in Arunachal Pradesh

As per the current political scenario, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds a dominant position in the Arunachal Pradesh State Assembly with 41 seats, leading in 11 constituencies. Additionally, three BJP candidates were elected unopposed. Pema Khandu serves as the Chief Minister, overseeing a coalition involving the Janata Dal (United), the National People’s Party (NPP), Congress, and the People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA).

Recap of 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

The 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, conducted in April 2019, witnessed a significant victory for the BJP, securing 41 seats and leading to Pema Khandu's appointment as Chief Minister on May 29, 2019. Out of the 60-member assembly, elections were held for 57 seats, with the BJP winning unopposed in three constituencies. Other parties securing seats include Janata Dal (United) with seven seats, NPP with five seats, Congress with four seats, PPA with one seat, and independents with two seats.