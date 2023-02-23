Arunachal Police launch major operation against insurgency near Indo-Myanmar Border, recovers arms

Arunachal Pradesh Police launched a first solo major operation against an insurgent group in the general area of Lungpang, Rima Putok Circle, District Changlang near the Indo-Myanmar Border on Thursday, police said.

During the operation, the police recovered arms and ammunition including AK 47 rifle, hand grenade among others.

The police said that in the recee conducted yesterday, there were five suspected insurgents who were spotted.

"The nefarious activities of ENNG as an insurgent group has been on the radar of the APP for a few months now. To counter the threat posed by them, a strategy was evolved for necessary action. On the recee conducted yesterday, 5 suspected insurgents were spotted. Thus, in today's operation, a controlled offensive in the camp was mounted. As a result, the UGs were forced to abandon the camp and retreat," the police said.

"The recoveries include one AK 47 rifle, M-16 Rifle, and a hand grenade each, 104 nos of AK 47 7.62 mm rounds, 23 nos of 5.56 mm rounds, 4 nos. of AK 47 7.62 mm ammo magazines and 20 Lighters and other weapons. Furthermore, the camp was burned down and destroyed by the team," the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

