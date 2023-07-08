Arunachal Pradesh: Army chopper makes "one skid landing" on road while on medical duty

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 : In the wake of inclement weather, an advanced light helicopter, which was undertaking a medical evacuation mission, made "one skid landing" on a road in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday.

Following the landing, two critical patients were evacuated to Assam's Jorhat, they said.

Taking to Twitter, Spear Corps of the Indian Army said, "An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on July 7, 2023 in #ArunachalPradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place- Helicopter made 'One Skid Landing' on a road."

"Two critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter," the tweet added.

Further information is awaited.

