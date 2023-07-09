Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews development works in East Kameng district

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 : Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd) reviewed the State and Central governments' flagship programmes in the East Kameng district at Seppa.

The Governor, on Saturday, emphasized that local solutions must be explored and out-of-the-box ideas must be conceived to address the challenges in the implementation of welfare programmes and projects in the district.

He stressed the use of the latest technologies and community participation involving Panchayati Raj Institute members in finding solutions to developmental challenges.

The Governor emphasized on automation of data at the department and district level for better analysis, planning, implementation, monitoring and optimum use of resources. He advised the officers to maintain data and information related to their activities, which will be handy while placing demand for funds and while working on long-term and short-term goals.

He asked the concerned officers to ensure road connectivity during monsoon and consider the installation of state-of-the-art filtration plants for providing potable water for all.

The Governor expressed his concern about the literacy/dropout rate of students.

He stressed that educated youth of the district and State must come back and serve the people to resolve the issue of the shortage of doctors and teachers in the district.

The Governor also expressed concern about the drug abuse problem amongst the youth and called for long and short-term action to eradicate the social menace.

The Governor stressed proper solid waste management in the district.

He suggested involving Panchayati Raj members, Gaon Burahs and community leaders in cleanliness drives.

Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Mama Natung, local MLA Tapuk Taku, and Commissioner to Governor Ankur Garg were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana, Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta and Heads of Department gave PowerPoint presentations and briefed the Governor about the achievements and progresses of the welfare programmes and projects and challenges in the implementation.

