Arunachal Pradesh: Highway Along China Border Washes Away After Massive Landslide; Watch

A highway along China border washed away on Thursday, April 25, after a massive landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang. Traffic was disturbed on the highway connecting Hunli and Anini, which caused inconvenience to the commuters due to road damage. Instructions have been issued from the CM's office to restore the connection in the area as soon as possible.

Landslide in Arunachal Pradesh

Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.@PMOIndiahttps://t.co/xwiOu7yrJB — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 25, 2024

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the incident. Khandu said that instructions have been issued to the respective authority to restore the connectivity as soon as possible, as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.

"I am Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore connectivity as soon as possible as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country," said the Arunachal Pradesh CM in a tweet.