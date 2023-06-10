Arunachal Pradesh: Vehicle crashes in Kamle, four dead

Kamle (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 10 : At least four persons including a female were killed and five others were left injured after a vehicle met with an accident in Arunachal Pradesh's Kamle district on Saturday.

The incident took place on the Daporijo-Raga road in the Kemliko area, about 19 km from the Raga area in the Kamle district.

Gochem Tassa, Officer-in-Charge of Raga police station toldover the phone about the death of four people in the accident.

"The vehicle was coming from Daporjio towards Itanagar. The vehicle collapsed in about 200 feet deep gorge after the driver lost his control. Five others were also injured in the accident. The injured persons have been rushed to the district civil hospital," Gocham Tassa said.

Further details are awaited in the case.

