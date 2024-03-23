Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP To Skip Holi Celebrations, Plans Protest at PM’s Residence on March 26

Gopal Rai, the Delhi convenor of AAP, declared that the party has opted not to observe Holi festivities this year. Instead, they plan to stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence on March 26. This decision comes as a form of dissent against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During a press conference held locally, Rai asserted that members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including MLAs and councillors, were reportedly obstructed from visiting the relatives of the detained Delhi Chief Minister. Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case related to money laundering associated with an excise policy.

Workers and leaders were detained throughout the day. The whole country is sad and angered by Kejriwal’s arrest. At 10 am on Saturday, all AAP MLAs, councillors, office-bearers, INDIA bloc representatives will take a pledge to save democracy. We will gather at the Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdrom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the Delhi minister said.

Rai further disclosed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will participate in the event. Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be set ablaze in all Assembly constituencies on March 24. We have decided not to hold any events on the day of Holi, March 25, but on March 26, we will assemble outside the Prime Minister's residence, Rai stated. He also mentioned that a collaborative effort against the arrest of the AAP national convenor will be formally declared following discussions among the constituents of the INDIA bloc.