Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM's Pride Broken, Says Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that today the Delhi Chief Minister’s pride has been broken. “There have been nine summons since October 23. Arvind Kejriwal did not remain present in any of them. He has a sense of entitlement and he keeps saying that the summons is “illegal” and he will not remain present. He keeps saying that he is the CM and how can he be summoned. Today, his pride has been broken. The law of this country says that if you have broken a law and you are summoned, then you have to respect the summons and remain present,” Mr. Patra said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wasn arrested on Thursday, 21 March, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam.Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief. Kejriwal has reportedly been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Heavy security has been deployed near the BJP headquarters in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, with section Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) also imposed in the area. AAP cadres have gathered to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest.“This is to inform you that Sec 144 has been imposed here in ITO. We request the protestors to disperse from the spot immediately, else we’ll have to use force," a police personnel said.