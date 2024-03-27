Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi High Court Warns Severe Action Against Protests in Court Premises

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s Legal Cell’s plans to stage protests in district courts in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, March 27, warned AAP that severe action will be taken if done so.

"There will be serious consequences. The law laid down by the Supreme Court will be applied. Court can’t be withheld. Court can’t be stopped," said Acting Chief Justice Manmohan.

BREAKING: Delhi High Court warns of severe action against any protest in court premises.



"Consequences are very severe for organising a protest in court," the HC said on #AamAadmi Party legal cell's call for protest in district courts against arrest of CM #ArvindKejriwal. pic.twitter.com/COoFjMlq67 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 27, 2024

Advocate Vaibhav Singh brought the matter to attention, cautioning against the potential for unrest and disruption within the court’s premises. The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, addressed the issue with a call for prudence and restraint.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Arrest Today.

“Better sense will prevail. Nothing will happen. Many people say a lot of things,” said the Bench.

Earlier, a formal complaint has been lodged with the acting Chief Justice of the High Court concerning a protest planned by the AAP’s legal cell in response to the arrest of Kejriwal. The legal cell has announced a protest to take place in all Delhi courts on Wednesday.

Singh, urging immediate action to halt the unlawful protest organised by the AAP within court premises. The complaint also calls for thorough investigations into professional misconduct by the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Delhi.