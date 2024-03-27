Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC To Hear Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against ED Arrest Today

The Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a petition by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

The bench led by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma is slated to address the issue on Wednesday at the Delhi High Court's session, as indicated by the cause list. Kejriwal's legal representatives argue that both his arrest and the subsequent remand order are unlawful, asserting his right to be released from custody.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of excise policy favouring specific individuals.

Kejriwal has also been accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange for favours, as claimed by the probe agency. The AAP leader, however, has refuted the accusations levelled against him. The ED has said that Kejriwal is the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped excise policy in collusion with AAP ministers, leaders and other persons.

