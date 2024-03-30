Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: ED Summons Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot in Excise Policy Case

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Minister for transport, home and law, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday for interrogation in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy case, official sources told PTI. Gahlot, 49, an AAP MLA from Najafgarh, has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and getting his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody.

The summons comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the case.Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam also called the Liquor Policy scam case.The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Thursday extended the custodial remand of the Delhi Chief Minister by four more days till April 1.Interestingly, this is not the first time that the AAP minister Kailash Gehlot has come under the scanner of law agencies. Earlier too, the I-T department seized unaccounted jewellery worth Rs. 28 lakhs from a locker in the name of Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot and his wife. The total seizure amounts to Rs. 2 crore of jewellery and cash of Rs. 37 lakhs.

The raid was conducted on 25 October 2018. Earlier that month, the Income Tax Department on Wednesday had conducted raids on multiple premises associated with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. The IT officials had conducted searches in at least 16 locations in Delhi and Gurgaon. Reportedly, the places linked to the AAP leader were raided by a team of 30 Income tax officials. I-T officials had earlier claimed that they found documents showing the Delhi Cabinet Minister evaded Rs 120 crore in taxes.