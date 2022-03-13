Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold mega roadshow in Amritsar to celebrate election win

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a victory roadshow in Amritsar to mark their spectacular win Punjab elections. Ahead of the rally, they paid obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar. The leaders were accompanied with over 92 legislators landing there with their followers. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee(SGPC) on Sunday honoured Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal with Siropa at the information office in the Golden Temple precinct.

Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday also paid floral tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar. Almost half (49.5%) of the assembly seats in Punjab have witnessed a victory margin between 20,000 and 75,000 votes, which is considered huge for Assembly elections where the total number of voters was between 1.25 lakh and 2 lakh. Of the total 58 seats (in the 117 seats Punjab Assembly) that saw a high victory margin, 57 were won by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).Of the 58, nine constituencies recorded a victory margin between 20,000 and 25,000 votes, 38 constituencies witnessed a victory margin between 25,000 and 50,000 votes while 11 constitutions polled between 50,000 and 75,000 votes.The huge victory margins were mostly recorded in the Malwa region where AAP registered a big victory by winning 66 of the 69 assembly seats.

