Arvind Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Dirty Vote Bank Politics with CAA Implementation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemned the BJP's implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act before the Lok Sabha polls as a form of dirty vote bank politics, and said that there is widespread public demand for the repeal of this law.

During a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led government at the Centre, stating that the implementation of this law has effectively allowed a substantial influx of impoverished minorities from Pakistan and Bangladesh into India.

There are 3.5 crore minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The BJP wants to spend the money of our people in settling poor migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them houses and jobs here, charged Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party national convener.

Kejriwal asserted that the BJP is poised to benefit in upcoming elections by potentially gaining a vote bank from impoverished minorities relocating from neighboring countries. He condemned the BJP's strategy as dirty vote bank politics, specifically pointing to the implementation of the CAA before the Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal stressed that there is a widespread demand across the country for the repeal of the CAA. He urged people to vote against the BJP if the law is not revoked.

The Citizenship Amendment Act aims to provide citizenship to undocumented migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who are non-Muslim and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

