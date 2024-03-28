Arvind Kejriwal Health Is Not Fine, Your CM Is Being Harassed Says Wife Sunita (Watch Video)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal argued in court on Thursday, March 28, during the hearing of the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor scam. Despite the presence of his lawyers, Kejriwal presented his arguments after obtaining permission from the court.

Delhi CM Sunita Kejriwal's wife alleged that the central agencies are harassing her husband and the AAP national convenor after his arrest in connection with the Excise Policy case. Sunita Kejriwal said, ''The central agencies are harassing Delhi CM. People of Delhi are watching everything and will give a befitting reply at the appropriate time.'' Replying to another question on Kejriwal's health, Sunita said, "His health is not good.''

After the court hearing, Delhi CM's wife said, "Kejriwal is not well; he's being harassed."

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court remanded Kejriwal to ED custody till April 1. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a seven-day extension of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's custodial remand at the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The ED moved a remand application stating that they require Kejriwal's further custodial interrogation to confront him with others. The ED said the statements of some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa candidates are being recorded.