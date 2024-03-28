Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Court Extends ED Custody of Arvind Kejriwal Till April 1

In Delhi Liquor Policy Case, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was produced in front of Rouse Avenue Court and now court has extended ED his Custody till April 1. Initially agency has requested a seven-days of extension. Meanwhile High Court rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at removing Kejriwal and preventing him from issuing orders while in ED custody. The court ruled that such actions would violate legal frameworks and principles of fair investigation. Despite this, AAP claimed that the federal agency failed to address the questions raised by Delhi's Chief Minister's lawyers regarding his arrest. At a press conference, AAP leader Atishi stated that when Kejriwal's legal team argued in court that his arrest by the ED was unlawful and lacked evidence, the agency had no response.

Following this, the High Court on Wednesday did not grant relief to Kejriwal and allowed the ED time to respond to the Delhi CM's interim plea seeking release from custody. Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma granted the agency time until April 2 to file a response, scheduling the next hearing for April 3.