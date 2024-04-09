Arvind Kejriwal Hearing: Delhi CM Conspired, Used Proceeds of Crime, Says High Court

Delhi High Court on Tuesday observed that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "conspired with others" and was "actively involved in using proceeds of crime", as per the material shared by the Enforcement Directorate. The Delhi High Court on Tesday began to announce its decision on Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal's plea contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy money laundering case.

Significantly, the now-jailed Chief Minister was arrested on the night of March 21 and is currently in Tihar jail after Delhi court sent him to judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged liquor scam. Earlier on April 1, the Rouse Avenue Court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched the 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' theme ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The announcement comes a day after the party held a daylong fasting protest to express solidarity with jailed AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While addressing a press conference on Monday, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said, "As you all saw, Kejriwal ji was put in jail to keep him away from the elections. Kejriwal Ji spent his entire life struggling for the people. He considered all the people of Delhi as his family and made arrangements for the best education, health, electricity, and water for all.

"We will go to every house in Delhi with our 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, he added. "This campaign has started today itself. Our workers are campaigning with the slogan from today on the 4 seats in Delhi where AAP is contesting," the AAP MP said.Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of ED custody.