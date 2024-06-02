Arvind Kejriwal In Jail: Delhi CM Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 5 After His Surrender In Tihar Jail

Delhi court on Sunday sent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 5. The development came moments after Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail after his Supreme Court-ordered interim bail came to an end.



The court noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently moved an application seeking judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal. The application was pending as he was on interim bail. After his surrender on Sunday, the application was taken by the Duty Judge of Rouse Avenue Court. Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal decided to send him to judicial custody till June 5.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday surrendered at Tihar jail after paying obeisance at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat and praying at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. He also went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office and met with workers and party leaders.



Kejriwal was released from prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. The polls ended on June 1.