Arvind Kejriwal is "frustrated", says BJP leader Sambit Patra

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], March 31 : Reacting to the Gujarat High Court imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Sambit Patra on Friday said that the AAP chief is "frustrated" as former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Msh Sisodia is not getting bail from the court.

Patra told , "Gujarat High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal. And this is not new, earlier also it happened. He is frustrated because his ministers who are behind bars are not getting bail from the court."

On Friday, Kejriwal hit out at the Gujarat High Court ruling that imposed a cost on him in connection with the case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualifications.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said that an "illiterate or less educated PM" is very dangerous for the country.

"Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing of his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he said in the tweet.

On Friday, court set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has been launching continuous attacks on BJP, questioning the "educational qualification" of PM Modi.

Talking to the media on March 24, he said, "Never in its history did India have a PM, who is only a 12th pass. He is incapable of running the government and lets his ego guide his actions".

