Arvind Kejriwal Salutes Manish Sisodia in Assembly As Ex-Delhi Education Minister Completes One Year in Jail - Watch

In a show of solidarity and support, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal stood and saluted party leader Manish Sisodia during the Assembly session on Monday, February 26. Sisodia completed one year of arrest in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kejriwal stated, "He (Manish Sisodia) did what no other government could do. History is witness that when such people come and challenge the system, such injustice is done to them..."

pic.twitter.com/CL5cA1SRJ4 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

The arrest of Manish Sisodia one year ago sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Delhi. Sisodia, known for his commitment to public service and relentless pursuit of reform, was embroiled in legal proceedings related to the Delhi Excise Policy case. As the anniversary of his arrest is marked today, AAP members gathered in the Assembly to pay homage to Sisodia's unwavering resolve and steadfast leadership.